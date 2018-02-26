Thermobreak AcoustiPlus - Acoustic Insulation

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2018

Thermobreak AcoustiPlus acoustic insulation is a new generation physically cross-linked polyolefin foam developed by Sekisui as a low profile acoustic lining. Thermobreak AcoustiPlus is supplied with a factory bonded pure reinforced aluminium foil and is available with a pressure sensitive adhesive backing.