Thermobreak AcoustiPlus - Acoustic Insulation
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2018
Thermobreak AcoustiPlus acoustic insulation is a new generation physically cross-linked polyolefin foam developed by Sekisui as a low profile acoustic lining. Thermobreak AcoustiPlus is supplied with a factory bonded pure reinforced aluminium foil and is available with a pressure sensitive adhesive backing.
Overview
Thermobreak AcoustiPlus acoustic insulation is a new generation physically cross-linked polyolefin foam developed by Sekisui as a low profile acoustic lining.
Thermobreak AcoustiPlus is supplied with a factory bonded pure reinforced aluminium foil and is available with a pressure sensitive adhesive backing.
Features
Optimum Technical Performance
- Excellent acoustic absorption at low thickness. (Noise Reduction Coefficient: 0.40 @ 15mm thickness)
- Solves tight clearance issues with its very low thermal conductivity (k = 0.034 W/mK @ 23 Deg C).
- Low water vapour permeance means no additional vapour barriers or coatings are required.
Outstanding Appearance & Durability
- Provides an aesthetic appearance
- Reliable and durable performance
Independently Tested and Certified
- Critical insulation performance factors such as thermal conductivity, vapour permeability, as well as fire performance, smoke density and toxicity are tested and certified by independent laboratories. Copies of all the certificates are included in our Technical Information Kit.
Fire and Smoke Standards Approved
- Extensively tested to various international fire and smoke standards, such as British (BS), Australian (AS), and ISO, Standards.
Health, Safety and the Environment
- Completely user friendly and does not emit fibres or dust during installation or in service.
- Non-irritant, odourless, and does not support bacterial growth.
- Anti-Microbial and Low VOC for improved Indoor Air Quality
- Green Star compliant, Zero Global Warming Potential (GWP), Made without Ozone destroying agents such as CFCs or HCFCs.
- Manufactured under a certified ISO 14001 Environmental Management system
Easy To Use
- Thermobreak® Acoustiplus is easy to cut and contributes to reducing installation time of mechanical services that may be installed afterwards.
- Available with repositionable adhesive backing.
Extensive Technical Support
- Acousticalc™ computer selection program with full analysis of heat flows, technical information bulletins, independent laboratory testing and Certification.
- Backed by the financial and technical strength of a global company with locally based engineers.
Size Availability
- Thickness: 15mm & 24mm (thicknesses between 6mm to 72mm on request)
- Width: 1.2m (widths between 100mm to 1.5m on request)
- Lengths: 2m to 50m (to suit application, and thickness dependent)