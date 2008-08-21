Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Visual Impacts Image Expo
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo
The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo
The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo
The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo
The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo
The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo

The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo

Last Updated on 21 Aug 2008

Visual Impact Promotions and Image Expo has combined to showcase to the Visual Graphics Industries

Overview
Description

Features of the Exhibition

Visual Impact Promotions and Image Expo has combined to showcase to the Visual Graphics Industries, which include

  • Signage
  • Digital Printing
  • Routing
  • Awards
  • Vinyl Application
  • Design · Airbrush
  • Screen Printing
  • Display Solutions
  • Engraving.

A range of seminars will be held throughout the show. These seminars feature a number of key note speakers that are presenting on a vast array of topics. A full seminar program can be found on our website.

Details for Attending

The show will be held at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre from Thursday 30 October to Saturday 1 November 2008.

Opening times for the show are:

  • Thursday 30 October 2008 – 10am – 6pm
  • Friday 31 October 2008 – 10am – 6pm
  • Saturday 1 November – 10am – 4pm

These Trade Shows are widely regarded as the best opportunities in these Industries for seeing new products, meeting top suppliers, learning new technology and networking.

Contact
Display AddressFortitude Valley, QLD

PO Box 2431

07 3852 6900
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap