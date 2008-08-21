The largest Sign, Graphic and Engraving Trade Show in Australia - Visual Impact Image Expo
Last Updated on 21 Aug 2008
Visual Impact Promotions and Image Expo has combined to showcase to the Visual Graphics Industries
Overview
Features of the Exhibition
Visual Impact Promotions and Image Expo has combined to showcase to the Visual Graphics Industries, which include
- Signage
- Digital Printing
- Routing
- Awards
- Vinyl Application
- Design · Airbrush
- Screen Printing
- Display Solutions
- Engraving.
A range of seminars will be held throughout the show. These seminars feature a number of key note speakers that are presenting on a vast array of topics. A full seminar program can be found on our website.
Details for Attending
The show will be held at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre from Thursday 30 October to Saturday 1 November 2008.
Opening times for the show are:
- Thursday 30 October 2008 – 10am – 6pm
- Friday 31 October 2008 – 10am – 6pm
- Saturday 1 November – 10am – 4pm
These Trade Shows are widely regarded as the best opportunities in these Industries for seeing new products, meeting top suppliers, learning new technology and networking.