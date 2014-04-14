The Vinyl by Creative Drain Solutions
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2014
Creative Drain Solutions Pty. Ltd. is an Australian owned and operated Company which designs and manufactures a broad range of quality drainage products
Overview
Description
The Vinyl Lineal Drain has been specially designed for use in bathrooms and “wet rooms” which utilise vinyl floor coverings.
The stainless steel Vinyl Lineal Drain manufactured in 5 styles to suit most specialised applications
- Available in two finishes, brushed and polished
- The Vinyl Lineal Drain is custom made to suit your specific requirements
Multiple styles of the Vinyl Lineal Drain available to suit a wide range of drainage needs
- Wall to Wall, The Wall to Wall lineal drain is installed along the rear wall of the shower and between the two side walls of the shower/bathroom
- Wall to Vinyl, The Wall to Vinyl drain is installed along the rear wall of the shower and between the wall at one end of the shower, and the vinyl floor or shower screen at the other end
- Vinyl to Vinyl, the Vinyl to Vinyl lineal drain is installed at the front of the shower, between the two side walls of the shower/bathroom with, vinyl on either side of the lineal drain
- Vinyl Surround, The Vinyl Surround lineal drain is installed with vinyl on all four sides and can be located in a variety of positions within the shower area. This lineal drain is easy to install and can eliminate the need for a custom length lineal drain