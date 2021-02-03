Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Havwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Havwoods Urban Living Belmont Fender Guitars HQ
Havwoods Urban Living Belmont Timber Cladding Offices
Havwoods Urban Living Parkwood Timber Flooring Harlow Bar
Havwoods Urban Living Waterford Timber Flooring Arve Apartments
Havwoods Urban Living Belmont Fender Guitars HQ
Havwoods Urban Living Belmont Timber Cladding Offices
Havwoods Urban Living Parkwood Timber Flooring Harlow Bar
Havwoods Urban Living Waterford Timber Flooring Arve Apartments

The Urban Living Collection: Engineered timber flooring

Last Updated on 03 Feb 2021

Havwoods’ Urban Living collection of engineered timber flooring boards deliver exceptional durability at affordable prices. These stunning wood flooring boards come with a click-system profile for fast, easy installation and feature a beautiful, durable matt lacquered finish.

Overview
Description

Havwoods’ Urban Living collection of engineered timber flooring boards deliver exceptional durability at affordable prices. These stunning wood flooring boards come with a click-system profile for fast, easy installation and feature a beautiful, durable matt lacquered finish. Genuine, rustic-grade European Oak delivers all the natural characteristics wood has to offer, coupled with modern durability and the stability of an expertly crafted engineered construction. Select a timber floor you can rely on with the Urban Living collection by Havwoods.

Available in a range of on-trend colours, the Urban Living range is ideal for residential, multi-res, office, commercial, hospitality and retail projects.

Features & benefits:

  • Engineered timber flooring boards
  • Suitable for glue-down and floating installations
  • Can be used on floors, walls, ceilings, stairs, cabinetry and joinery
  • Suitable for residential, hospitality, office, commercial and retail applications
  • E1 formaldehyde release rate

Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

215 Roden St

1300 428 966
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap