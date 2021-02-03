Havwoods’ Urban Living collection of engineered timber flooring boards deliver exceptional durability at affordable prices. These stunning wood flooring boards come with a click-system profile for fast, easy installation and feature a beautiful, durable matt lacquered finish. Genuine, rustic-grade European Oak delivers all the natural characteristics wood has to offer, coupled with modern durability and the stability of an expertly crafted engineered construction. Select a timber floor you can rely on with the Urban Living collection by Havwoods.

Available in a range of on-trend colours, the Urban Living range is ideal for residential, multi-res, office, commercial, hospitality and retail projects.

Features & benefits: