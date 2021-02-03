The Urban Living Collection: Engineered timber flooring
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2021
Overview
Havwoods’ Urban Living collection of engineered timber flooring boards deliver exceptional durability at affordable prices. These stunning wood flooring boards come with a click-system profile for fast, easy installation and feature a beautiful, durable matt lacquered finish. Genuine, rustic-grade European Oak delivers all the natural characteristics wood has to offer, coupled with modern durability and the stability of an expertly crafted engineered construction. Select a timber floor you can rely on with the Urban Living collection by Havwoods.
Available in a range of on-trend colours, the Urban Living range is ideal for residential, multi-res, office, commercial, hospitality and retail projects.
Features & benefits:
- Engineered timber flooring boards
- Suitable for glue-down and floating installations
- Can be used on floors, walls, ceilings, stairs, cabinetry and joinery
- Suitable for residential, hospitality, office, commercial and retail applications
- E1 formaldehyde release rate
