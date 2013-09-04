Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Novaplas Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
The Triton S-22 Mega Series Strom water Chmaber
The Triton S-22 Eco-friendly Stormwater Chamber
The Triton S-22 Eco-friendly Stormwater Chamber
The Triton S-22 Mega Series Strom water Chmaber
The Triton S-22 Eco-friendly Stormwater Chamber
The Triton S-22 Eco-friendly Stormwater Chamber

The Triton S-22 Eco-friendly Stormwater Chamber

Last Updated on 04 Sep 2013

A lighter and stronger stormwater chamber, with additional cost benefits compared to conventional, heavy chambers

Overview
Description

Available from novaplas, is the Triton S-22 Stormwater Chamber. This eco-friendly stormwater chamber boasts 33.8 cubic feet of storage and is built with green technology soy resin. It is significantly larger and stronger than conventional stormwater chambers and is much quicker to install than heavier chambers.

Triton’s stormwater solutions chambers are completely modular to allow for maximum flexibility in design and application.

Used across many projects successfully, as a lower cost alternative to drainage pipes for conveyance, the Triton S-22 Stormwater chamber has the following key features:
  • Minimum of 6” of stone above, below and 6” between chambers.
  • Exceeds H-20 by 5 times with 18” of cover with pavement layer.
  • Replicates pre-development hydrology
  • Achieves higher pollutant removal rates through soil filtration and accelerated microbial actions
  • Helps counter drought conditions by maintaining ground base flow to streams
  • Eliminates thermal discharge loading's
  • No need for pre-treatment devices
  • Achieves up to 18 LEED credits and Zero discharge goals.

Triton Stormwater chambers have been used in many projects around the world, in situations that require additional stormwater capacity but are constrained with size and land restraints. For more information on these projects, you can refer to the case studies that are available for download.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Metro Transit Project Case Study

968.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
St. Cloud, Minnesota, Water Retention Case study

949.85 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Triton Stormwater Solutions,

768.42 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Terrafix Geosynthetics Water Rentention Case Study

2.46 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

17 Catalano Road

08 6250 3000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap