The Triton S-22 Eco-friendly Stormwater Chamber



Available from novaplas,

Used across many projects successfully,

Minimum of 6” of stone above, below and 6” between chambers.

Exceeds H-20 by 5 times with 18” of cover with pavement layer.

Replicates pre-development hydrology

Achieves higher pollutant removal rates through soil filtration and accelerated microbial actions

Helps counter drought conditions by maintaining ground base flow to streams

Eliminates thermal discharge loading's

No need for pre-treatment devices

Achieves up to 18 LEED credits and Zero discharge goals.

is theStormwater Chamber. This eco-friendly stormwater chamber boasts 33.8 cubic feet of storage and is built with green technology soy resin. It is significantly larger and stronger than conventional stormwater chambers and is much quicker to install than heavier chambers.Triton’s stormwater solutions chambers are completely modular to allow for maximum flexibility in design and application.as a lower cost alternative to drainage pipes for conveyance, theStormwater chamber has the following key features:Triton Stormwater chambers have been used in many projects around the world, in situations that require additional stormwater capacity but are constrained with size and land restraints. For more information on these projects, you can refer to the case studies that are available for download.