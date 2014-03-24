The Super Modular Multi System by Toshiba (SMMSi)
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2014
For more than 40 years Toshiba Air Conditioning has led the world in creating better air conditioning and setting new standards in energy efficiency.
Overview
With the innovative and sophisticated Toshiba technology, the SMMSi (Super Modular Multi System) ensures extraordinary flexibility in any application.The 2-pipe SMMS operates with R-410A refrigerant and incorporates the all inverter twin-rotary double compressors
- Non-ozone depleting R410A refrigerant
- High COP (4.25 with 22.4kW size) fort reduced energy consumption and increased savings
- Up to 48 indoor units can be connected
- Excellent efficiency
- Compact dimensions
Delivering outstanding levels of energy efficiency during partial load conditions, ensures it is suitable for almost any operating condition. The capacities range from 14 to 135kW in cooling mode and 16 to 50 kW in heating mode with a capacity to serve up to 48 indoor units.