The Super Modular Multi System by Toshiba (SMMSi)

With the innovative and sophisticated Toshiba technology, the SMMSi (Super Modular Multi System) ensures extraordinary flexibility in any application.The 2-pipe SMMS operates with R-410A refrigerant and incorporates the all inverter twin-rotary double compressors

Industry Revolutionising SMMSi Air Conditioning Systems by Toshiba

Non-ozone depleting R410A refrigerant

refrigerant High COP (4.25 with 22.4kW size) for reduced energy consumption and increased savings

Excellent efficiency

Compact dimensions

Delivering outstanding levels of energy efficiency during partial load conditions, ensures it is suitable for almost any operating condition. The capacities range from 14 to 135kW in cooling mode and 16 to 50 kW in heating mode with a capacity to serve up to 48 indoor units.