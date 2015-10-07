The Protector Weep Hole Screen for Retroffitting to Existing Buildings
Last Updated on 07 Oct 2015
Weep Hole Protector Screens
Overview
Description
From Weepa, the Weep Hole Protector Screens are the ideal way to keep pests out of weep holes as well as enabling proper ventilation.
Compliant by design with all Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) requirements of AS3959:2009
- A simple way to retrofit for bushfire compliance
- Keeps Pests out and maintains ventilation
- Installation is easy with the supplied tool
- Made entirely from 316 Stainless steel for a long life without rust, even in coastal areas