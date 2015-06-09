Logo
Austech External Building Products
Perfect Shutters from Austech External Building Products are decorative and durable
The Perfect Shutter range from Austech External Building Products

Last Updated on 09 Jun 2015

Perfect Shutters offer aesthetic design features to residential or commercial applications in a wide range of styles.

Overview
Description

The Perfect Shutter range from Austech External Building Products offer distinctive style and decorative features, bringing doors and windows to life. Perfect Shutters offer aesthetic design features to residential or commercial applications in a wide range of styles.

Perfect Shutters bring the warmth and elegance of timer with the durability and easy maintenance of modern plastics technology

  • Natural deep-edged texture of real wood
  • Completely weatherproof
  • Eliminates the problems of peeling, cracking and warping
  • Non-corrodible colour-coordinated shutter locks for easy installation

Perfect Shutters from Austech External Building Products can be installed on all types of surfaces and add value and kerb appeal to any property. Perfect Shutters can be sized to custom fit your doors and windows, or purchased in standard sizes ranging from 635mm to 2010mm with a standard width of 365mm.

The Perfect Shutter range is available in a range of traditional colours to suit a wide range of applications and environments

  • Primed
  • White
  • Cream
  • Grey
  • Cimarron
  • Sage
  • Green
  • Sienna brown
  • Bedford blue
  • Colonial blue
  • Black

Ideal for both commercial and residential installations, Perfect Shutters from Austech External Building Products are a decorative and durable solution for a number of door and window applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Austech Perfect Shutters Product Sheet

56.98 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

New South Wales Office 27 Prince William Drive

02 9016 1556
Office AddressEagle Farm, QLD

1/1089 Kingsford Smith Drive PO Box 103, Pinkenba

07 3268 3066
Office AddressHobart, TAS

Blackman's Bay

0438 124 339
Office AddressBoronia, VIC

Austech External Building Products Victoria 59 Wadhurst Drive

1300 554 922
Office AddressMundaring, WA

Unit 2 / 35 Wandeara Crescent

08 9295 0500
