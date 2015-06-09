The Perfect Shutter range from Austech External Building Products offer distinctive style and decorative features, bringing doors and windows to life. Perfect Shutters offer aesthetic design features to residential or commercial applications in a wide range of styles.

Perfect Shutters bring the warmth and elegance of timer with the durability and easy maintenance of modern plastics technology

Natural deep-edged texture of real wood

Completely weatherproof

Eliminates the problems of peeling, cracking and warping

Non-corrodible colour-coordinated shutter locks for easy installation

Perfect Shutters from Austech External Building Products can be installed on all types of surfaces and add value and kerb appeal to any property. Perfect Shutters can be sized to custom fit your doors and windows, or purchased in standard sizes ranging from 635mm to 2010mm with a standard width of 365mm.

The Perfect Shutter range is available in a range of traditional colours to suit a wide range of applications and environments

Primed

White

Cream

Grey

Cimarron

Sage

Green

Sienna brown

Bedford blue

Colonial blue

Black

Ideal for both commercial and residential installations, Perfect Shutters from Austech External Building Products are a decorative and durable solution for a number of door and window applications.