ModernLife�: The truly rimless toilet suite

KOHLER’S ModernLife™ truly rimless toilet suite has been recognised for its revolutionary approach to hygiene and ease of cleaning with a prestigious international 2017 Red Dot Design Award.

This new back to wall toilet suite was originally conceived as an exceptionally low maintenance toilet specifically for public spaces, with its innovative discreet design and outstanding practical cleaning features.

ModernLife™ has a truly rimless bowl — a first for Kohler and a first for this market. In taking rimless technology to the next level, KOHLER has introduced a beautifully engineered pan featuring a bevelled edge, which is finished with KOHLER’S patented CleanCoat™ technology. This means any liquid hitting this area will form small beads and roll easily back into the toilet bowl.

As another first, KOHLER has included an optional Elite Seat which introduces a scent pack to subtly perfume the air, an automatic night light and Quiet Close™/ Vertical Quick Release™ seat and lid.

Features:

True rimless design takes cleaning to the next level – easy to clean and maintain as bacteria and germs have no rim to hide under.

HygieneMax – the 360⁰ dynamic flush delivers a robust, double wash-down with optimal coverage of the interior bowl.

The Kohler CleanCoat™ invisible coating keeps your ceramics looking clean and stain-free, making cleaning and wiping down your toilet suite quick and easy.

The ModernLife™ Elite Seat introduces new levels of comfort and convenience in the form of a subtle LED pinstripe light – to subtly light the seating area when dark, without creating too much light – and a fragrance sachet to gently perfume the air.



The ModernLife™ Back To Wall Toilet Suite is complemented by three ModernLife™ basin options – a vessel basin, countertop basin with tap deck and a wall hung 12 litre basin suitable for commercial projects where laundries and bathrooms merge as one.