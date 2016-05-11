Logo
Kohler Australia
Kohler The Loure Collection
The Loure Collection- pure and simple

Last Updated on 11 May 2016

Loure anchors Kohler’s hospitality offering. It is frequently specified for modern hotel and resort interiors as a foil to figured woods, stone veining and mosaic tiles.

Thanks to its wafer-thin profile and bowing spout, Loure complements visually patterned backdrops with hairline finesse. Its overall size conveys sturdiness and long-term durability - essential criteria for hospitality design.

Loure tapware has at its core an absence of complexity, a purity. By simply folding a sheet of water, to take it from source to destination, the shape of the perfect tap emerged – Loure: linear, planar and almost two-dimensional.

Put simply it is a stream of water clad in metal, seemingly laser-cut and formed from a single sheet – the water stream is an extension of the spout. Even the handles stay true to form – simple blocks floating above the surface of the vanity.

The Loure accessories complement the tapware and introduce a classic yet contemporary design style.

The Loure basin sets have a 5 Star WELS rating. The Loure Shower Column is WELS Rating 3 Star, less than 9 litres/min.

Display AddressClifton Hill, VIC

Kohler Australia PO Box 154

1800 564 537
