The Logic Swing Automatic Door by Auto Ingress
Last Updated on 30 Apr 2014

Auto Ingress Warranties provide true peace of mind 2 year parts and 12 months labour. This slim line design of the door is fresh, appealing and safe.

Overview
Description

The LSW- LP model is the new automation for automatic swing doors. Designed to offer a versatile and fully featured solutions, this automation boasts a set of distinctive features, allowing it to be used in a wide range of operating conditions.

The Logic Swing LSW-LP for all demanding environmental conditions

  • Opened and closed by a motor
  • Opened by a motor and closed by a spring (Optional)
  • On emergency exits
  • Low energy for disabled access

A must in all demanding environmental conditions, such as external doors exposed to the wind and to the elements. It is a solid, hard-wearing, heavy-duty and noiseless automation which can be used also on doors with two synchronized wings (master-slave function).

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
LOGIC SWING LSW-LP Brochure

4.40 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

46 Rowland Street

1300 138 750
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

6/19-26 Durian Place

61 2 9756 6590
Office AddressTullamarine, VIC

Unit 37/189B South Centre Road

61 3 9330 2220
