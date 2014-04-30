The Logic Swing Automatic Door by Auto Ingress

The LSW- LP model is the new automation for automatic swing doors. Designed to offer a versatile and fully featured solutions, this automation boasts a set of distinctive features, allowing it to be used in a wide range of operating conditions.

The Logic Swing LSW-LP for all demanding environmental conditions

Opened and closed by a motor

Opened by a motor and closed by a spring (Optional)

On emergency exits

Low energy for disabled access

A must in all demanding environmental conditions, such as external doors exposed to the wind and to the elements. It is a solid, hard-wearing, heavy-duty and noiseless automation which can be used also on doors with two synchronized wings (master-slave function).