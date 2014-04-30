The Logic Swing Automatic Door by Auto Ingress
Auto Ingress Warranties provide true peace of mind 2 year parts and 12 months labour. This slim line design of the door is fresh, appealing and safe.
Overview
The LSW- LP model is the new automation for automatic swing doors. Designed to offer a versatile and fully featured solutions, this automation boasts a set of distinctive features, allowing it to be used in a wide range of operating conditions.
The Logic Swing LSW-LP for all demanding environmental conditions
- Opened and closed by a motor
- Opened by a motor and closed by a spring (Optional)
- On emergency exits
- Low energy for disabled access
A must in all demanding environmental conditions, such as external doors exposed to the wind and to the elements. It is a solid, hard-wearing, heavy-duty and noiseless automation which can be used also on doors with two synchronized wings (master-slave function).
