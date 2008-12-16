Complete Exhibitions and media partner Cumberland Newspapers are pleased to announce the launch of the inaugural Hills Home Show and Lifestyle Expo, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th March 2009to be held at the Bernie Mullane Sports Complex, Kellyville, Sydney.



Complete Exhibitions and Cumberland will combine their considerable resources and expertise to present an event that acknowledges the Hills Region of Sydney as a high growth area. With substantial continued residential building plus Government and private infrastructure investment completed and planned, increased home ownership and migration into the region is expected to continue. The opening of the modern Rouse Hill Shopping Centre in March 2008 is testament in itself confirming the confidence in the area by major retailers.



The Hills Home Show and Lifestyle Expo will offer exhibitors access to a full scale marketing campaign through the Cumberland Newspapers in and around the Hills Region of Sydney pertaining to the event. Fairfax will utilise the invaluable experience gained over the last 25 years while staging the annual and highly successful St. George and Sutherland Shire Leader Home Show. By attracting over 14,500 visitors with over 100 exhibitors this event is the perfect model on which to base the new event in the Hills Region.



Continuing the successful formula of other similar regional events reduced staging costs result in substantially lower exhibiting fees when compared to the larger major events. With a low entry cost of $1,700 for a 3m x 2m stand including GST including an advertisement in the Cumberland show supplement the exhibition will offer suppliers a unique targeted marketing opportunity.



Pre-launch research indicates interest in the event will be strong and with a limited number of stands available consideration to early stand bookings should be a priority.



With free entry visitors will be able to view the latest in building, renovation, maintenance, decorating, design, landscape and lifestyle products and services



For assistance and further information please contact Norm Lembke at Complete Exhibitions using the contact details above or the enquiry form below

