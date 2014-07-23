The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems with ClearShot� Technology

Australian Urethane Systems offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems across a wide range of applications and industrial markets. The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems is a foam insulation spray gun with ClearShot™ technology.

ClearShot™ technology enables the Graco Fusion CS to virtually eliminate drilling of the mix chamber

Increases spraying uptime and reduced downtime spent on maintenance

Flexible for polyurea and polyurethane spray foam applications

Offers superior versatile advantages

Ideal for residential applications in roofing and foam insulation, the Graco Fusion CS is the first plural-component gun with variable flow

New technology comprised if ClearShot liquid and disposable, non-reusable ClearShot cartridge

Removes foam and keeps mix chamber clear

Easy-to-insert cartridge fits into the ergonomic handle

Switch from large to small spray patterns in seconds

Offers manoeuvrability to spray in small, tight areas

Ten different setting for specific applications and requirements

With quick change fronts, the Graco Fusion CS fluid heads can be swapped with ease and efficiency

Non-stick polymer cover keeps gun head clean

Air knife reduces material build-up

Fast and simple change outs put an end to lengthy interruptions and keep jobs on schedule

Australian Urethane Systems Pty. Ltd. is a privately owned Systems House founded in 1982 to provide a comprehensive range of Polyurethane systems for the Australian and export markets.