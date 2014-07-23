Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Australian Urethane Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems with ClearShot� Technology
The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems with ClearShot� Technology

The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems with ClearShot™ Technology

Last Updated on 23 Jul 2014

Ideal for residential applications in roofing and foam insulation, the Graco Fusion CS with ClearShot is the first plural-component gun with variable flow

Overview
Description

Australian Urethane Systems offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems across a wide range of applications and industrial markets. The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems is a foam insulation spray gun with ClearShot™ technology.

ClearShot™ technology enables the Graco Fusion CS to virtually eliminate drilling of the mix chamber

  • Increases spraying uptime and reduced downtime spent on maintenance
  • Flexible for polyurea and polyurethane spray foam applications
  • Offers superior versatile advantages

Ideal for residential applications in roofing and foam insulation, the Graco Fusion CS is the first plural-component gun with variable flow

  • New technology comprised if ClearShot liquid and disposable, non-reusable ClearShot cartridge
  • Removes foam and keeps mix chamber clear
  • Easy-to-insert cartridge fits into the ergonomic handle
  • Switch from large to small spray patterns in seconds
  • Offers manoeuvrability to spray in small, tight areas
  • Ten different setting for specific applications and requirements

With quick change fronts, the Graco Fusion CS fluid heads can be swapped with ease and efficiency

  • Non-stick polymer cover keeps gun head clean
  • Air knife reduces material build-up
  • Fast and simple change outs put an end to lengthy interruptions and keep jobs on schedule

Australian Urethane Systems Pty. Ltd. is a privately owned Systems House founded in 1982 to provide a comprehensive range of Polyurethane systems for the Australian and export markets.

Contact
Display AddressKings Park, NSW

25 Garling Road

02 9678 9833
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap