The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems with ClearShot™ Technology
Last Updated on 23 Jul 2014
Ideal for residential applications in roofing and foam insulation, the Graco Fusion CS with ClearShot is the first plural-component gun with variable flow
Overview
Australian Urethane Systems offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems across a wide range of applications and industrial markets. The Graco Fusion CS from Australian Urethane Systems is a foam insulation spray gun with ClearShot™ technology.
ClearShot™ technology enables the Graco Fusion CS to virtually eliminate drilling of the mix chamber
- Increases spraying uptime and reduced downtime spent on maintenance
- Flexible for polyurea and polyurethane spray foam applications
- Offers superior versatile advantages
- New technology comprised if ClearShot liquid and disposable, non-reusable ClearShot cartridge
- Removes foam and keeps mix chamber clear
- Easy-to-insert cartridge fits into the ergonomic handle
- Switch from large to small spray patterns in seconds
- Offers manoeuvrability to spray in small, tight areas
- Ten different setting for specific applications and requirements
With quick change fronts, the Graco Fusion CS fluid heads can be swapped with ease and efficiency
- Non-stick polymer cover keeps gun head clean
- Air knife reduces material build-up
- Fast and simple change outs put an end to lengthy interruptions and keep jobs on schedule
Australian Urethane Systems Pty. Ltd. is a privately owned Systems House founded in 1982 to provide a comprehensive range of Polyurethane systems for the Australian and export markets.