The Ghost: Sofa bed

The Ghost , features a comfortable three seater sofa with an option of a chaise by day, and by night its simple intuitive and safe system lowers as a double or queen bed ready for use without moving any objects from the shelf. The overhead shelf is synchronized when opening the bed and remains horizontal to the floor. There is also a storage compartment under the sofa seat. The Ghost comes with a side bookshelf with an additional storage compartment behind the sofa.

Finishes

Melamine Structure

Metal frame coloured in embossed aluminium

Cambered posture slatted base

Materials and Finishes as per colour chart



Mechanism

Gas strut assisted mechanism with automatic leg that opens and closes in one smooth action



Mattress

Double Pocket spring

2000 X 1400 X 150mm



Queen

Pocket spring

2000 X 1600 X 150mm



This is not a DIY Installation Bed. This bed must be installed by a qualified Cabinet Maker or Builder.

WALL FASTENING IS MANDATORY.

Warranty