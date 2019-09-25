Logo
Interfar Livingroom
Interfar Livingroom Pullout Bed
Lounge Interior with Ghost Bed
Lounge Interior with Ghost Bed Sofa
Lounge Interior with Ghost Sofa Bed
The Ghost: Sofa bed

Last Updated on 25 Sep 2019

The Ghost, features a comfortable three seater sofa with an option of a chaise by day, and by night its simple intuitive and safe system lowers as a double or queen bed ready for use without moving any objects from the shelf.

Overview
Description

The Ghost , features a comfortable three seater sofa with an option of a chaise by day, and by night its simple intuitive and safe system lowers as a double or queen bed ready for use without moving any objects from the shelf. The overhead shelf is synchronized when opening the bed and remains horizontal to the floor. There is also a storage compartment under the sofa seat. The Ghost comes with a side bookshelf with an additional storage compartment behind the sofa.

Finishes

  • Melamine Structure
  • Metal frame coloured in embossed aluminium
  • Cambered posture slatted base
  • Materials and Finishes as per colour chart

Mechanism

  • Gas strut assisted mechanism with automatic leg that opens and closes in one smooth action

Mattress

  • Double Pocket spring
    2000 X 1400 X 150mm

Queen

  • Pocket spring
    2000 X 1600 X 150mm

This is not a DIY Installation Bed. This bed must be installed by a qualified Cabinet Maker or Builder.

WALL FASTENING IS MANDATORY.

Warranty

  • Five years warranty on Manufacturers defects

Contact
Display AddressDrummoyne, NSW

219 Victoria Rd

02 9719 1200
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

1/1040 Canley Vale Road

02 9719 1234
