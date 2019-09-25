The Ghost: Sofa bed
Last Updated on 25 Sep 2019
Overview
The Ghost , features a comfortable three seater sofa with an option of a chaise by day, and by night its simple intuitive and safe system lowers as a double or queen bed ready for use without moving any objects from the shelf. The overhead shelf is synchronized when opening the bed and remains horizontal to the floor. There is also a storage compartment under the sofa seat. The Ghost comes with a side bookshelf with an additional storage compartment behind the sofa.
Finishes
- Melamine Structure
- Metal frame coloured in embossed aluminium
- Cambered posture slatted base
- Materials and Finishes as per colour chart
Mechanism
- Gas strut assisted mechanism with automatic leg that opens and closes in one smooth action
Mattress
- Double Pocket spring
2000 X 1400 X 150mm
Queen
- Pocket spring
2000 X 1600 X 150mm
This is not a DIY Installation Bed. This bed must be installed by a qualified Cabinet Maker or Builder.
WALL FASTENING IS MANDATORY.
Warranty
- Five years warranty on Manufacturers defects
Contact
219 Victoria Rd02 9719 1200
1/1040 Canley Vale Road02 9719 1234