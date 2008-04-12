The Enhanced Version Of Primavera Contractor Scheduling Software Makes Project Management And Progress Monitoring Even Easier For Contractors.

Applications

New capabilities include the Project KickStart™ Wizard, which provides a step-by-step guide to creating project schedules with customised templates. The Primavera Contractor allows contractors to undo tasks, combine schedule data and transfer information and also provides a way to streamline your progress in one easy transaction.



General Advantages

Primavera Contractor makes reports and presentations clear and uncomplicated. Its functions are easy to use and allow contractors to combine organisational tasks effortlessly. Its enhanced capabilities help to create comprehensive schedules and reports in a straightforward, hassle-free manner. It is 100% compatible and integrates with all Primavera® Engineering & Construction solutions as well as Microsoft® Project.



Primavera Contractor collects and imports subcontractor schedules easily while establishing standards to improve overall project performance.



