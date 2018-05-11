Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dulux Powder Coatings
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Detailed View of Technician Applying Dulux Powder Coatings With Spray Gun
Dulux Accredited Powder Coatings Logo
Portrait of Dulux Accredited Powder Coater With Arms Folded
Detailed View of Technician Applying Dulux Powder Coatings With Spray Gun
Dulux Accredited Powder Coatings Logo
Portrait of Dulux Accredited Powder Coater With Arms Folded

The Dulux Accredited Powder Coaters program is your assurance of quality for your next project

Last Updated on 11 May 2018

The Dulux Accredited Powder Coater Program has been designed to give industry professionals the confidence that they are getting the best result for their next project.

Overview
Description

The Dulux Accredited Powder Coater Program has been designed to give industry professionals the confidence that they are getting the best result for their next project. The program aims to provide an assurance of quality from trusted applicators who:

  • Are certified and recommended by Dulux and use quality Dulux powder products
  • Have the exclusive ability to issue Dulux Warranties
  • Are trusted by Australia’s most trusted paint brand*
  • Can provides a colour solution that works with the other Dulux coatings schemes
  • Are covered by Professional Indemnity and Product Liability Insurance (if applicable)

Only Dulux Accredited Powder Coaters are authorised to issue Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Steel Shield™ warranties after demonstrating their capability to meet stringent quality conditions and international standards.
You’ll find Dulux Accredited applicators all over Australia, covering all capital cities and major regional areas, so wherever you’re located you know your project can be completed with confidence. Just look for the Dulux Accredited logo as an endorsement of quality and difference when selecting a powder coater for your next project.

To find a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater for your next project visit duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

*Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Survey 2017

Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

1 - 15 Pound Road West

13 24 99
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap