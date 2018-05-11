The Dulux Accredited Powder Coater Program has been designed to give industry professionals the confidence that they are getting the best result for their next project. The program aims to provide an assurance of quality from trusted applicators who:

Are certified and recommended by Dulux and use quality Dulux powder products

Have the exclusive ability to issue Dulux Warranties

Are trusted by Australia’s most trusted paint brand*

Can provides a colour solution that works with the other Dulux coatings schemes

Are covered by Professional Indemnity and Product Liability Insurance (if applicable)



Only Dulux Accredited Powder Coaters are authorised to issue Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Steel Shield™ warranties after demonstrating their capability to meet stringent quality conditions and international standards.

You’ll find Dulux Accredited applicators all over Australia, covering all capital cities and major regional areas, so wherever you’re located you know your project can be completed with confidence. Just look for the Dulux Accredited logo as an endorsement of quality and difference when selecting a powder coater for your next project.

To find a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater for your next project visit duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

*Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Survey 2017