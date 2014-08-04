The Bosch BPT-S 5 Hybrid from TCK Solar

TCK Solar engineer and manufacture products for solar solutions that offer detail, superior performance and longevity. The Bosch BPT-S 5 Hybrid allows for the flexible use of solar power by storing the unused units of solar energy.

The Bosch Hybrid Backup Unit BPT-S 5 Hybrid ensures the improvement of energy consumption and created a stop-gap for power failures

Combination of a transformerless 5kW inverter and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity from 4.4kWh up to 13.2kWh

Lithium-ion batteries equipped for a lifespan up to 20 years

Management system with a colour touch screen display

Feed-in with efficiency factor of 97.7%

For optimising PV consumption, the BPT-S 5 Hybrid features a save option where the use of PV electricity can be time-delayed

Ability to use the battery electricity generated in the day, at night

Internal consumption of PV electricity can be increased from approx. 30% to approx. 70%

High charge performance of 5kW means daytime peak loads are covered

During summer months it is possible to achieve 100% independence from the public electricity grid

The BPT-S 5 Hybrid hides its sophisticated technology behind an exceptionally sleek and clear design. All components are integrated into the free-standing casing ensuring no wall mounting is necessary. The BPT-S 5 Hybrid only requires two connections and one electrical connection – there is no laborious additional cabling. The monitoring of all relevant data and status messages occurs via a colour touch display with intuitive menu navigation.

The BPT-S 5 Hybrid has in intelligent system management function that control and monitors energy flows and checks all components are working

Comprehensive monitoring system

Large touchscreen display shows all household’s electricity consumption data

Status and output data of the PV system and battery also shown clearly and in real time

Features a system management function that control and monitors energy flows and checks all components are working

Battery management systems ensures that the lithium-ion batteries are charged and discharged in the optimum manner

The system can be connected to the house grid without a diversion of the appliances. The BPT-S 5 Hybrid is the only system in the world that can supply solar energy to both one- and three-phase households at any time, day or night.