Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
MyFan
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
The Bellerina: Custom-Designed Outdoor Ceiling Fan
The Bellerina: Custom-Designed Outdoor Ceiling Fan

The Belleria Decorative Ceiling Fan from Fan Galleries Australia

Last Updated on 21 Sep 2010

The Belerina fan is a stylish fan that can be used in indoors or outdoors

Overview
Description
Fan Galleries Australia are representatives and importers of decorative ceiling fans. They represent brands that are pioneering innovative revolution in the ceiling fan market in Australia.

Fan Galleries Australia offer The Belleria, a ceiling fan approved for use in wet locations.

Belleria Ceiling Fans offering style and exceptional cooling
  • Fans, blades and lighting fixtures specifically designed for humidity and dampness
  • Stylish appearance matched with practicality
  • Can be used outdoors
  • Components for outside use are clearly marked
Customise The Belleria With:
  • Fan finishes
  • Blade styles
  • Lighting or accessories
Bellerina Ceiling Fans designed for efficient cooling
  • Stay cool while entertaining
  • Add style to gardens or outdoor areas
  • The fan is approved for wet weather locations
  • Energy-efficient
Ceiling Fans for commercial and domestic applications
Fan Galleries Australia offer fans for all occasions. They encourage everyone to make selections to suit their vision, including:
  • Architects
  • Designers
  • Homeowners
The Belleria Ceiling Fan is suitable for use in the following locations:
  • Porch Fans
  • Veranda Fans
  • Patio Fans
Contact
Display AddressGold Coast, QLD

PO Box 6560

1300 469 326
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap