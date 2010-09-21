The Belleria Decorative Ceiling Fan from Fan Galleries Australia
The Belerina fan is a stylish fan that can be used in indoors or outdoors
Overview
Description
Fan Galleries Australia are representatives and importers of decorative ceiling fans. They represent brands that are pioneering innovative revolution in the ceiling fan market in Australia.
Fan Galleries Australia offer The Belleria, a ceiling fan approved for use in wet locations.
Belleria Ceiling Fans offering style and exceptional cooling
Fan Galleries Australia offer fans for all occasions. They encourage everyone to make selections to suit their vision, including:
- Fans, blades and lighting fixtures specifically designed for humidity and dampness
- Stylish appearance matched with practicality
- Can be used outdoors
- Components for outside use are clearly marked
- Fan finishes
- Blade styles
- Lighting or accessories
- Stay cool while entertaining
- Add style to gardens or outdoor areas
- The fan is approved for wet weather locations
- Energy-efficient
Fan Galleries Australia offer fans for all occasions. They encourage everyone to make selections to suit their vision, including:
- Architects
- Designers
- Homeowners
- Porch Fans
- Veranda Fans
- Patio Fans