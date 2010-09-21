The Belleria Decorative Ceiling Fan from Fan Galleries Australia

Belleria Ceiling Fans offering style and exceptional cooling

Fans, blades and lighting fixtures specifically designed for humidity and dampness

Stylish appearance matched with practicality

Can be used outdoors

Components for outside use are clearly marked

Customise The Belleria With:

Fan finishes

Blade styles

Lighting or accessories

Bellerina Ceiling Fans designed for efficient cooling

Stay cool while entertaining

Add style to gardens or outdoor areas

The fan is approved for wet weather locations

Energy-efficient

Ceiling Fans for commercial and domestic applications

Architects

Designers

Homeowners

The Belleria Ceiling Fan is suitable for use in the following locations:

Porch Fans

Veranda Fans

Patio Fans

Fan Galleries Australia are representatives and importers of decorative ceiling fans. They represent brands that are pioneering innovative revolution in the ceiling fan market in Australia.Fan Galleries Australia offer The Belleria, a ceiling fan approved for use in wet locations.Fan Galleries Australia offer fans for all occasions. They encourage everyone to make selections to suit their vision, including: