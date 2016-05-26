Made from high quality aluminium and architecturally designed, the Acculine sunscreen series offers natural light, shade and privacy and each can be determined by adjusting the pitch of the blade. The sunscreen series can also be fully sensor automated to suit the weather, season and the time of day.

Acculine sunscreens are a stylish and functional addition to any building, offering eco-friendly sunlight control. Available in a variety of proven design formats they are made to withstand even the harshest weather conditions whilst maintaining year round sun protection.

Options for sunscreens include:

Manually operated

Electrically operated

Fixed

Weather sensors with full electric operation

Acculine sunscreens are manufactured locally in Australia and employ lean manufacturing processes.