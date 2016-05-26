Logo
Acculine Architectural Systems
The Acculine louvre series
Last Updated on 26 May 2016

Acculine louvres are a proudly Australian made product, produced from quality Australian materials.

Description

Acculine louvres are a proudly Australian made product, produced from quality Australian materials. Natural louvre ventilation reduces the need for costly fans for venting and a long term alternative to timber. Health and productivity is also optimised with fresh air and natural light.

Acculine louvres contribute to a cleaner and environmentally greener future with a reduction in noise pollution and no electrical powered ventilation.

Available in a wide range of lourves and lourve options:

  • Blade shapes
  • Configurations
  • Tapers and mitres
  • Fixing options and green outcomes

Acculine will work hard to meet every clients design needs to create the perfect mix of look and function. A solution to ventilation and privacy, the louvres are fixed and can be manually or electrically operated with weather sensors for peace of mind.

Contact
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

58 Barrie Rd

03 9334 5911
