The Acculine louvre series

Acculine louvres are a proudly Australian made product, produced from quality Australian materials. Natural louvre ventilation reduces the need for costly fans for venting and a long term alternative to timber. Health and productivity is also optimised with fresh air and natural light.

Acculine louvres contribute to a cleaner and environmentally greener future with a reduction in noise pollution and no electrical powered ventilation.

Available in a wide range of lourves and lourve options:

Blade shapes

Configurations

Tapers and mitres

Fixing options and green outcomes

Acculine will work hard to meet every clients design needs to create the perfect mix of look and function. A solution to ventilation and privacy, the louvres are fixed and can be manually or electrically operated with weather sensors for peace of mind.