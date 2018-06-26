Logo
Textured and coloured masonry bricks and besser blocks
Last Updated on 26 Jun 2018

Adbri's Architectural Bricks and Besser blocks are locally produced, high quality coloured and textured concrete bricks and blocks. These designer masonry blocks will enhance both residential and commercial buildings which can be used in dual environments both indoor and outdoor feature walls, exposed brick walls.

Overview
Description

Features:

Features:

  • Coloured bricks and concrete blocks can be finished in 3 premium textures, smooth bricks and blocks, shotblast textured bricks and blocks as well as polished, honed bricks and blocks.
  • Extensive range of blocks and fraction units available in the designer masonry besser block range
  • Australian made

Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

20 Kelso Crescent

1300 365 565
