Terazzo Stone Basins from Serene Living Homeware
Last Updated on 27 Oct 2010
Range of basins and vanities that are made of terazzo stone with a variety of styles and designs
Overview
Serene Living Homeware provides a unique and oriental range of Terazzo stone products for the Australian market. They are importers of homeware products that include stone bathtubs and basins, outdoor showers, indoor and outdoor furniture, hand crafted statues, hand carved water features and wooden and marble products.
Many different designs for different purposes
Serene Living Homeware's collection of terazzo stone basins and vanities consist of many designs, styles, shapes, sizes and colours that include:
- Square shaped
- Round shaped
- Oval shaped
- Rectangle shaped
- Flat shaped
- Duo style
- Freestanding design
- Basins with stands
- Basins with leg supports
- Basins with shelving
- Basins with or without taps
- Shallow design
- Deep design
This range of terazzo stone basins from Serene Living Homewares are mostly sold to:
- Landscape designers
- Interior designers
- Architects
- Retail garden suppliers
- Gardeners