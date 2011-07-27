Logo
Inflatable Workshops
Inflatable Storage
Temporary inflatables for construction requirements
Temporary inflatables for commercial requirements
Temporary Inflatable Buildings and Inflatable Workshops from 1300 Inflate

Last Updated on 27 Jul 2011

Temporary Inflatable Buildings designed for a variety of industry and commercial applications

Overview
Description
1300inflate and Giant Inflatables Industrial Solutions supplies a wide range of inflatable buildings and shelters that are safe and efficient to use, quick and simple to deploy and comfortable to inhabit.

Temporary Inflatable Buildings for rugged and easy to install shelters
  • Unique labour and cost saving engineered designs deliver quantifiable benefits in getting a job done quickly and effectively with minimum down time.
  • Rapid deployment and low maintenance meaning easy cleaning
  • Compact size
  • Environmentally friendly production methods
Inflatable Buildings suited for industrial and commercial applications
With easy installation and fast construction, the 1300 Inflatables range of temporary inflatables are ideal for a variety of applications
  • Portable workshops
  • Emergency and disaster response
  • Temporary site shelters as well as storage structures
Temporary inflatables offer low energy consumption as well as environmentally friendly design providing users with an effective storage and shelter solution. Being a nationally based company, 1300inflate and Giant Inflatables Industrial offer their clients face to face engagement, rapid turnaround and 24 hour response. Their entire range of products is guaranteed and built to Australian standards.
