Temporary Inflatable Buildings and Inflatable Workshops from 1300 Inflate

Temporary Inflatable Buildings for rugged and easy to install shelters

Unique labour and cost saving engineered designs deliver quantifiable benefits in getting a job done quickly and effectively with minimum down time.

Rapid deployment and low maintenance meaning easy cleaning

Compact size

Environmentally friendly production methods

Inflatable Buildings suited for industrial and commercial applications

Portable workshops

Emergency and disaster response

Temporary site shelters as well as storage structures

1300inflate and Giant Inflatables Industrial Solutions supplies a wide range of inflatable buildings and shelters that are safe and efficient to use, quick and simple to deploy and comfortable to inhabit.With easy installation and fast construction, the 1300 Inflatables range of temporary inflatables are ideal for a variety of applicationsTemporary inflatables offer low energy consumption as well as environmentally friendly design providing users with an effective storage and shelter solution. Being a nationally based company, 1300inflate and Giant Inflatables Industrial offer their clients face to face engagement, rapid turnaround and 24 hour response. Their entire range of products is guaranteed and built to Australian standards.