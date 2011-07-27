Temporary Inflatable Buildings and Inflatable Workshops from 1300 Inflate
Temporary Inflatable Buildings designed for a variety of industry and commercial applications
Overview
Description
1300inflate and Giant Inflatables Industrial Solutions supplies a wide range of inflatable buildings and shelters that are safe and efficient to use, quick and simple to deploy and comfortable to inhabit.
Temporary Inflatable Buildings for rugged and easy to install shelters
With easy installation and fast construction, the 1300 Inflatables range of temporary inflatables are ideal for a variety of applications
- Unique labour and cost saving engineered designs deliver quantifiable benefits in getting a job done quickly and effectively with minimum down time.
- Rapid deployment and low maintenance meaning easy cleaning
- Compact size
- Environmentally friendly production methods
- Portable workshops
- Emergency and disaster response
- Temporary site shelters as well as storage structures