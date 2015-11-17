Teknos timber joinery factory applied coating systems

Ideal for interior and exterior timber joinery, Teknos offer factory applied coatings for timber protection on products such as window frames and doors. With products that set industry standards for durability and performance, Teknos coatings deliver finishes with the highest quality.

Factory finishing with Teknos puts the control back in your hands, and ensures a high quality result:

Excellent durability – controlled application conditions ensure consistency of film build thereby giving better long term durability compared to onsite application,

Flawless finish – Teknos products are specifically designed to produce a high quality finish by dip and spray application,

Timber is coated on all sides – to ensure there is no risk of uncoated timber being left exposed to moisture,

Encapsulates tannins – the coating helps to prevents water contact and prevent tannin bleed,

Systems designed with the timber species in mind to address the individual characteristics of different timber species, and,

Offers a large range of translucent and opaque finishing options.

With the proper maintenance, Teknos fully factory finished systems provide long service life in both translucent and opaque finishes, helping to protect timber joinery against weathering, UV degradation, mould and fungal growth.