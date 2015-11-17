Teknos factory applied coating systems for class 1 & 2 timbers

Teknos offer coating systems for class 1 & 2 timbers. Class 1 & 2 timbers are naturally durable but the coatings are ideal as they provide protection against discolouration, warping, splitting and swelling.

Teknos coatings are designed for dip, flowcoat and spray application to ensure timber is coated on all sides. The coatings are ideal for resistance to moisture ingress that can cause early degradation of the coating system, and underlying timber.

The range available for class 1 & 2 includes:

Primers - Teknos Antistain Aqua 2901 and Aqua Primer 2900, help to remove air from the pores of timber and provide the first layer of colour for translucent finishes, providing a surface of even porosity ready for further coats.

Intermediates - for tannin rich timbers, Teknos’ AntiStain Aqua 2901 and Gori products help to lock in tannins, while Teknos AquaFiller 6500 and AquaPrimer 3130 help to fill the grain of coarse grained timbers to produce a super smooth surface ready for topcoating.

Topcoats - Teknos has range of colours in translucent and opaque finishes designed to produce an exceptionally smooth finish via spray application.

With the proper maintenance, Teknos fully factory finished systems provide long service life in both translucent and opaque finishes, helping to protect timber joinery against weathering, UV degradation, mould and fungal growth.