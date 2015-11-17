Teknos factory applied coating systems for Accoya

Teknos have developed a range of coating systems that are customised for timbers of different classes. Teknos have an in-depth understanding of different timber species and their durability properties making them the ideal developer and manufacturer of the systems.

Teknos coatings are designed for

Dip applications

Flowcoat applications

Spray applications

These applications ensure that the timber is coated on all sides, increasing its resistance to moisture that can cause early degradation of the system and the timber.

Teknos offer a new proven coating system for the unique timber species Accoya. This treatment assists in the prevention of Blue Stain Mould.

Pre-treatment – for Accoya, it is critical to pre-treat with AquaPrimer 2907 to help reduce susceptibility to growth of Blue Stain Mould.

Primer - Teknos Antistain Aqua 2901 helps to seal the pores of the timber and create a surface of even porosity ready for topcoating.

Intermediate - Teknos AquaFiller 6500 and AquaPrimer 3130 will help to fill the coarse grain of Accoya to produce a super smooth surface ready for topcoating with a translucent finish.

Topcoats - Teknos has range of colours in translucent and opaque finishes designed to produce an exceptionally smooth finish via spray application.

With the proper maintenance, Teknos fully factory finished systems provide long service life in both translucent and opaque finishes, helping to protect timber joinery against weathering, UV degradation, mould and fungal growth. Teknos will work with you to design the best coating system for your preferred timber species.