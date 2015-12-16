Teknos Teknoseal end grain sealer

Designed to seal ends, V-joints and provide a protective barrier, the Teknoseal 4000 and Teknoseal 4001 products are clear, water borne sealants for exterior timber products.

Teknoseal 4000

A clear sealer suitable for hard and soft timber woods, this water borne acrylic sealer both fills and blocks the timber ends.

Features include:

Brush or filling knife application method

Prevents moisture from penetrating timber end grain

Can be used as an undercoat

Teknoseal 4001

A clear plasto-elastic sealer for external application on both softwood and hardwood.

Features include:

Ideal as an external V joint sealer on windows, doors, conservatories and leisure buildings

Sealant cartridge, mastic gun application method

Flexible, water borne, protective barrier

Is resistant to bacteria, mould and UV

Dries quickly

Ready to apply straightaway, the protective timber coatings from Teknos are ideal for exterior sealing applications.