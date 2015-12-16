Teknos Teknoseal end grain sealer
Designed to seal ends, V-joints and provide a protective barrier, the Teknoseal 4000 and Teknoseal 4001 products are clear, water borne sealants for exterior timber products.
Overview
Teknoseal 4000
A clear sealer suitable for hard and soft timber woods, this water borne acrylic sealer both fills and blocks the timber ends.
Features include:
- Brush or filling knife application method
- Prevents moisture from penetrating timber end grain
- Can be used as an undercoat
Teknoseal 4001
A clear plasto-elastic sealer for external application on both softwood and hardwood.
Features include:
- Ideal as an external V joint sealer on windows, doors, conservatories and leisure buildings
- Sealant cartridge, mastic gun application method
- Flexible, water borne, protective barrier
- Is resistant to bacteria, mould and UV
- Dries quickly
Ready to apply straightaway, the protective timber coatings from Teknos are ideal for exterior sealing applications.