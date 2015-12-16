Teknos Teknoseal end grain sealer

Logo
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2015

Designed to seal ends, V-joints and provide a protective barrier, the Teknoseal 4000 and Teknoseal 4001 products are clear, water borne sealants for exterior timber products.

Overview
Description

Designed to seal ends, V-joints and provide a protective barrier, the Teknoseal 4000 and Teknoseal 4001 products are clear, water borne sealants for exterior timber products.

Teknoseal 4000

A clear sealer suitable for hard and soft timber woods, this water borne acrylic sealer both fills and blocks the timber ends.

Features include:

  • Brush or filling knife application method
  • Prevents moisture from penetrating timber end grain
  • Can be used as an undercoat

Teknoseal 4001

A clear plasto-elastic sealer for external application on both softwood and hardwood.

Features include:

  • Ideal as an external V joint sealer on windows, doors, conservatories and leisure buildings
  • Sealant cartridge, mastic gun application method
  • Flexible, water borne, protective barrier
  • Is resistant to bacteria, mould and UV
  • Dries quickly

Ready to apply straightaway, the protective timber coatings from Teknos are ideal for exterior sealing applications.

Contact
Clayton, VIC

1956 Dandenong Road

1800 630 285
