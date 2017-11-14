The Titus Tekform family of drawers, characterised by smooth and reliable performance, has expanded its range to now include a slimline double wall drawer. This new addition is designed to optimise your storage space while providing a sleek aesthetic to your kitchen drawers. The world- leading Titus damper is integrated into the drawer runners, which allows for reliable and consistent soft-closing, known as the consumer-preferred Titus ‘Confident Close’.

These drawers come in seven lengths, to suit most cabinet styles and sizes. The drawers’ thin side walls give the appearance of a clean, simple box drawer, while their ability to extend fully offers easy access to the drawer’s contents. The drawers have a 40kg load capacity, tested to over 80,000 cycles, and can be customised with ease, thanks to a variety of compatible inserts, cutlery trays, inner fronts and accessories. Available inner fronts for the Tekform Slimline Drawer include stylish glass wall options, perfect for walk-in wardrobes.

Best of all, these drawers allow for intuitive and simple dismounting and remounting, for quick and easy installation and removal without damaging the drawer front.

Tekform drawers have options to suit various rooms and applications, budgets, design aesthetics and preferences. Newest to the range, the Slimline Double Wall Drawer is designed to improve your drawers’ usability and organisation and provide an elegant upgrade for your kitchen, bathroom or wardrobe storage.

The complete Tekform family of drawers, characterised by smooth and reliable performance, comprises the Single Wall, Double Wall and Slimline drawers and offers solutions for kitchen, bathroom and wardrobe projects. All drawer sets come standard with a lifetime warranty and manufacture guarantee. The entire Tekform drawer family has been manufactured and tested to European FIRA Level H and CATAS standards, with certificates available on request from your Titus Tekform representative.

The Tekform drawer range is backed by Titus’ superior research, development, design and European manufacturing and key features include:

2 colour options - White or Anthracite Grey

7 drawer lengths to suit most cabinet styles and sizes

Thin side walls for the appearance of a clean, simple drawer box

Full extension, offering more of and easier access to the drawer contents

Soft closing with the Titus ‘Confident close’ action for consistent smooth and silent closing

Easy customisation with different sizes, heights, rails and organizational inserts available from Titus Tekform

40kg load capacity, tested and proven to over 80,000 cycles of overload

Intuitive and simple dismounting and remounting of drawers, if required

Our increased range of drawer heights makes choosing the right product even easier. All drawers come in a kit, so simply choose the preferred drawer height, width and colour. The Tekform Slimline Drawer is the right look to suit every modern kitchen and even the most discerning customer.

Contact Titus Tekform today for more information.