TecHome Controllers – We Can Control and Automate Anything in the home

Wireless Control Products & Control Solutions

TecHome provides wireless control products and customised control solutions to a broad range of industries including the pool and spa, blinds and shutters and lighting industries.

We specialise in providing solutions for home owners who want to control one item within their home, or integrate multiple devices into one home automation system.

Our range of control products include:

Transmitters

Receivers

Sensors

Motor Controllers

Accessories

TecHome has developed a multi-channel, remote control and receiver suite. The remotes are Australian designed and manufactured, available in a number of styles and are customisable. Each remote in the range integrates with additional TecHome control systems or can be used as standalone products.

TecHome's sensors and motor controllers are designed to integrate with Techome's range of remotes can be interfaced with home automation systems. The motor controllers are ideal for controlling louvres, blinds and opening roofs.

We can wirelessly control devices such as:

Indoor and outdoor lighting

Opening and closing roofs

Security

Gates

Blinds

Louvres

Water pumps

Irrigation

Industrial Equipment

Agricultural Equipment

Our products are of the highest quality and are customised locally, allowing us to offer our customers a complete service including Australian-based technical support. At TecHome we make it simple and affordable for you to control any device within your home or business.

*Disclaimer: Minimum order quantities apply on custom designs