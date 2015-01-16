Logo
In-line Actuators
Designed for a wide range of applications
Suited for small installation size
TecHome Actuators- We Can Control and Automate Anything

Last Updated on 16 Jan 2015

TecHome offer a range of 12v and 24v electric actuators that can lift weights of up to 1200kg.

Overview
Description

It is essential for actuators to focus on safety, reliability and effortless operation, which is why TecHome have an extensive range of Actuators to suit any application.

Our range of actuators have been carefully selected to offer you the best quality at competitive prices.

If we don’t have the product in stock- we can custom design and manufacture for you!

TecHome Linear Actuators have been specifically designed to assist in industrial applications for industries such as;

  • TV lift Kits
  • Opening roof systems
  • Caravan applications
  • Campervan applications
  • Industrial applications
  • Agricultural applications

Actuators applications include;

  • TA1: One of TecHome’s classic products, designed for medium and above weight. Industrial and outdoor use.
  • TA2: Compact size, perfect for use in small spaces without sacrificing power or capability.
  • TA3: An ideal product especially created for harsh working environments.
  • TA5: Used in electric recliners
  • TA12: Designed for home to industrial applications, ranging from hospital beds to heavy lift applications
  • TA17/TA18: Inline Actuators specifically designed with a small dimension.
  • TA19: Telescopic style actuator suited for installations requiring a small installation size.

Not sure what kind of linear actuator you need? Give us a quick call and we'll give you some advice on what kind of actuator will suit your application, or we can put together a complete package to suit your requirements. We don't just sell products, we offer a complete service!

*Disclaimer: Minimum order quantities apply on custom designs

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA1

334.17 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA2

261.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA3

318.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA5

279.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA12

271.8 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA17

228.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA18

367.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TEC FactSheet Actuators TA19

235.6 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressUnderwood, QLD

33 Perrin Drive

07 3297 9797
