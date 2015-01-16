TecHome Actuators- We Can Control and Automate Anything

It is essential for actuators to focus on safety, reliability and effortless operation, which is why TecHome have an extensive range of Actuators to suit any application.

TecHome offer a range of 12v and 24v electric actuators that can lift weights of up to 1200kg. Our range of actuators have been carefully selected to offer you the best quality at competitive prices.

If we don’t have the product in stock- we can custom design and manufacture for you!

TecHome Linear Actuators have been specifically designed to assist in industrial applications for industries such as;

TV lift Kits

Opening roof systems

Caravan applications

Campervan applications

Industrial applications

Agricultural applications

Actuators applications include;

TA1: One of TecHome’s classic products, designed for medium and above weight. Industrial and outdoor use.

TA2: Compact size, perfect for use in small spaces without sacrificing power or capability.

TA3: An ideal product especially created for harsh working environments.

TA5: Used in electric recliners

TA12: Designed for home to industrial applications, ranging from hospital beds to heavy lift applications

TA17/TA18: Inline Actuators specifically designed with a small dimension.

TA19: Telescopic style actuator suited for installations requiring a small installation size.

Not sure what kind of linear actuator you need? Give us a quick call and we'll give you some advice on what kind of actuator will suit your application, or we can put together a complete package to suit your requirements. We don't just sell products, we offer a complete service!

*Disclaimer: Minimum order quantities apply on custom designs