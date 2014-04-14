Taubmans Pure Performance for Internal and External Painting Needs

Taubman’s Pure Performance Interior and Exterior is a 100% acrylic, high performance water based paint. Available for both interior and exterior applications, both are exclusively engineered with Microban® antibacterial protection.

Pure Performance Interior is low in VOCs and odour ensuring it is suitable for indoor applications and features:

Microban® antibacterial protection that inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria, moulds, funguses and mildew

Contributes to a safer and cleaner environment

Approved by the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice® program

The unique formula of Pure Performance interior enables a high quality paint product and the following properties

Scuff resistant with a good scrub resistance

Highly washable with a high level of stain resistance

High opacity for excellent hiding power and less painting coats required

Provides a professional finish

Pure Performance Exterior is self-priming on most exterior surfaces including timber, galvanised steel and masonry. It features:

Self-cleaning and dirt shedding properties

Superior UV protection as well as high adhesion and maximum durability

Low VOCs suitable for Green Building Council projects

Pure Performance Exterior is coupled with the high performance properties of the following:

Exceptional opacity with maximum hiding power

Easy to apply with a professional finish

Superior coverage and excellent flow properties

With so many excellent qualities and high performance properties, the Pure Performance Interior and Exterior range from Taubman’s is the ideal paint product for all interior and exterior applications.