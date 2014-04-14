Endure Interior Paint Engineered for Strength and Endurance

Taubman’s Endurance Interior Paint is made with their exclusive Nanoguard® technology that combines both small and large particles that together, form a barrier of protection against household stains, mould and mildew.

Endure Interior Paint is easy to apply with coverage of up to 16m² per litre and features

A lifetime guarantee against blistering, flaking and peeling* conditions apply

Increased Durability delivering increased mark resistance on dark colours

Superior performance in stain and scrub resistance

Endure has exceptional properties that contribute to an excellent paint product: opacity, application, maintenance and gloss level.

Top of the line opacity which is increased by its superior application properties

Very easy to apply and dries with a professional finish

Exceptionally high scrub and stain resistance

A low gloss level of 5-10% aids with maintenance and enables excellent washability

Taubmans Endure has been accepted into the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice Program and ideal for use with people with asthma and allergies.

Combining the Nanoguard® technology, with its exceptional properties, Taubman’s Endure is a highly reliable paint product designed for strength, performance and engineered to Endure®.