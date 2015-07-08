Taubmans EasyCoat Pro for superior product coverage

Designed exclusively for the professional trade painter, EasyCoat Pro from Taubman’s provides maximum hiding power and superior product coverage.

Taubmans EasyCoat Pro offers superior coverage of up to 16m² per litre and features:

Antimicrobial formula Microban® providing protection against bacteria such as E.coli, salmonella, listeria and the growth of mould and mildew on painted surfaces

Low VOCs to assist in maintaining good health standards for people and the environment

Long-lasting quality, ensuring the end product will look fresh for years to come

EasyCoat Pro promotes the four key attributes that contribute to an excellent paint product: opacity, application, maintenance and gloss level.

Excellent opacity resulting in maximum hiding power and superior coverage

Cost-effective and easy-to-apply, providing good flow

Easy to maintain featuring good stain resistance, scrub resistance and washability

Available in low sheen and semi-gloss options

Approved by the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice Program; Taubman’s Easycoat Pro is perfect for paper faced plasterboard, fibre cement, masonry and timber walls.

Combined with Taubman’s Bacteria Shield™, the EasyCoat Pro delivers excellent washability, application efficiency and is a versatile product suited to a range of different commercial and residential applications.