Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Parisi Bathware
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Tapware : Toilet Suites : Cool Precision Italian Designed : Parisi Bathroomware
Tapware : Toilet Suites : Cool Precision Italian Designed : Parisi Bathroomware

Tapware : Toilet Suites : Cool Precision Italian Designed : Parisi Bathroomware

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

no data

Overview
Description
Applications
Domestic, renovation and commercial

Recent Projects
Paramount apartments, William Street, Woolloomooloo; Russet Place apartments, Forestville; Yarranabbe Road units, Darling Point; various boutique projects

Sizes
Various

General Advantages
Simply stunning design and manufacture. Products designed by leading Italian architects in conjunction with boutique manufacturers have led to an eclectic range of styles that meet a wide variety of design requirements. Toilet suites, pans, bidets, basins (semi-recessed, vanity, bench, inset, wall and pedestal), tapware and accessories.

Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

02 9559 3666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap