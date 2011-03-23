Tailored Escalators for Retail Centres from KONE Elevators

Maximise customer shopping experience with the KONE TravelMaster™ Escalator.



KONE Elevators have designed and developed the TravelMaster™ range of retail escalators and autowalks using the latest technology which are ideal for retail environments, providing consistent and smooth people flow.



TravelMaster™ Escalators and Autowalks for Increased Sales

The TravelMaster™ Escalator plays a vital role in transporting customers in any retail centre. Kone believes that effective people flow means a better cash flow. Other benefits include:

Provides uninterrupted shopping experience

Provides easy access between shop floors and car parks

Added convenience and efficiency to shoppers

Inviting escalator design guides customers around retail centres

Timeless, elegant designs and compact dimensions

The TravelMaster™ Escalator has been ecologically and elegantly designed, complementing any architecture of the building. Some of the other features include:

TravelMaster™ meet local and international safety standards

Safe and productive in retail environments such as shopping centres, department stores and supermarkets

Fitted with advanced components for a long lasting performance

Energy efficient and user friendly

International standards are maintained throughout the installation process

Autowalks are built with comb plate impact device switches and emergency stop buttons, coloured pallet demarcation, fire resistant wiring, seismic movements and monitoring options for safe operation.