Tailored Escalators for Retail Centres from KONE Elevators
Last Updated on 23 Mar 2011
TravelMaster™ Escalators are built for retail applications, providing uninterrupted shopping experience. KONE TravelMaster™ is a future-proof investment, providing effective and comfortable transportation between floors
Overview
Maximise customer shopping experience with the KONE TravelMaster™ Escalator.
KONE Elevators have designed and developed the TravelMaster™ range of retail escalators and autowalks using the latest technology which are ideal for retail environments, providing consistent and smooth people flow.
TravelMaster™ Escalators and Autowalks for Increased Sales
The TravelMaster™ Escalator plays a vital role in transporting customers in any retail centre. Kone believes that effective people flow means a better cash flow. Other benefits include:
- Provides uninterrupted shopping experience
- Provides easy access between shop floors and car parks
- Added convenience and efficiency to shoppers
- Inviting escalator design guides customers around retail centres
Timeless, elegant designs and compact dimensions
The TravelMaster™ Escalator has been ecologically and elegantly designed, complementing any architecture of the building. Some of the other features include:
- TravelMaster™ meet local and international safety standards
- Safe and productive in retail environments such as shopping centres, department stores and supermarkets
- Fitted with advanced components for a long lasting performance
- Energy efficient and user friendly
- International standards are maintained throughout the installation process
Autowalks are built with comb plate impact device switches and emergency stop buttons, coloured pallet demarcation, fire resistant wiring, seismic movements and monitoring options for safe operation.