TS 93 Door Closer

Ideal for private homes and commercial contemporary office buildings, DORMA’s door closer system are intelligent, integrated access solutions combining consistency, convenience, design and premium quality. The wide-ranging product portfolio satisfies a broad spectrum of functional requirements and thus offers solutions for almost any individual door situation.

Providing a high-quality architectural solution for all project application requirements, the TS 93 cam action door closer system features the heart-shaped cam ensuring exceptional ease of opening.

Product features include:

Easy open technology

Door widths up to 1250mm/ 1600mm

For single and double leaf doors

Suitable for all fixing positions

Delayed closing and Hydraulic Backcheck



Fulfils the requirements of the Australian Standard AS1428 and the access to premises standards.

The TS 93 uses EASY OPEN Cam action technology enables doors to be manually operated with less effort than that required for conventional closers. The TS 93 is an ideal door solution when used on doors that are used daily by the elderly, children or disabled.