Stripgrate
TILEgap : Minimalist Variable Length Drainage System
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2015

The TILEgap is a combination of the proven Stripgrate VL system and an aluminium blade instead of the traditional grate

Overview
Description

The TILEgap is a combination of the proven Stripgrate VL system and an aluminium blade instead of the traditional grate, for a minimal, yet effective design. Available in 1200mm kits but can be cut to fit, the TILEgap allows water to escape through the 5mm gap between the blade and the floor.

The A.B.S. plastic collection channel has a snap off 20 mm riser to enhance waterproofing for against wall applications. The TILEgap collection channel is only 23 mm deep with a 20 mm wide flange to enable effective application of waterproofing membranes

Features include:

  • Meets the Australian standards for a shower drain
  • Simple lift out and clean combination
  • Custom cleaning brush

The total clear waterway (that is the area of twice the length of the shower drain by the 5 mm gap between the tiled floor and the aluminium blade ) of a TILEgap of only 200 mm exceeds the minimum 1800 sq. mm required by the Australian Standards for a shower drain.

Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Unit 1 34/38 Ventura Pl

03 5976 3073
