THERMOSHEATH- 3 from Composite Global Solutions

Last Updated on 12 Nov 2014

THERMOSHEATH-3 utilises a CFC, HCFC and HFC-free blowing agent that has zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and negligible Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Overview
Description

THERMOSHEATH-3 is an energy-efficient thermal insulation board composed of a rigid closed-cell polyisocyanurate (PIR) foam core bonded to reinforced, reflective foil facers on each side.

THERMOSHEATH-3 utilises a CFC, HCFC and HFC-free blowing agent that has zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and negligible Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Applications

  • Carparks
  • Soffit areas
  • Ceiling applications in new construction for commercial, residential, agricultural and industrial buildings.

Installation

THERMOSHEATH-3 is incredibly easy to install. The lightweight rigid boards are effortlessly cut to size and joints can be taped for aesthetics. TS3 boards are easily drilled offering excellent access for installation of services.

Sustainability attributes

Emits low VOCs. Packaging is reduced. Low embodied energy. Low embodied water. Reduces waste or pollution. Reduces heating or cooling load. Reduces energy consumption. Reduces heat loss.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tech Data of THERMOSHEATH- 3

173.82 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressToorak, VIC

6A Monomeath Ave

03 9824 8211
