THERMOMASS Insulation System from Composite Global Solutions

The THERMOMASS insulation system is a patented insulation system designed to create a structurally-composite, fully insulated, concrete sandwich wall in both plant precast and site-cast tilt-up applications.

Concrete sandwich panels utilising the THERMOMASS system comply with Section J of the BCA and is a fully integrated, highly energy-efficient, insulated concrete sandwich wall system.

The THERMOMASS Insulation System is the only concrete sandwich panel system that utilises composite fibre connectors that are completely chemically and thermally compatible with concrete, preventing cracking, spalling and delamination.

The THERMOMASS System not only effectively insulates a building. The fact that the building is insulated from the outside means that the mass of the internal layer of concrete can be used as a heat sink for the building, passively regulating the temperature as the ambient temperature heats and cools over the day and night, slashing energy costs.

Applications

THERMOMASS concrete insulation has been specified for over 30 years in many applications:

High rise buildings.

Cold storage.

Residential and commercial properties.

Modular (prefab) concrete buildings.

Installation

Installing THERMOMASS concrete insulation is quick and easy. Any precast or tilt up concreter can be contracted to construct a concrete sandwich panel, while Composite Global Solutions can provide the components of the THERMOMASS insulation system.

Sustainability attributes

Reduces waste or pollution. Reduces heating or cooling load. Reduces energy consumption. Ecospecifier rated.