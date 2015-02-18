THERMATEX VARIOLINE Ceiling design in a new light
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2015
Overview
THERMATEX Varioline is a new range of metal-look, wood-look or patterned ceiling panels.
Varioline is available in the following systems
THERMATEX Varioline Metal
The ‘metal-look’ appearance is achieved by digitally printing metal perforation patterns onto the acoustic fleece membrane of the ceiling tile with high contrast black ink. This essentially maintains the acoustic performance of the tile whilst providing the appearance of metal.
THERMATEX Varioline Wood
The warm and intimate feel of timber is replicated by the use of a digitally printed surface with the desired wood pattern. The result is a timber-look ceiling with the acoustic, fire and humidity performance of mineral fibre.
THERMATEX Varioline Motif
Motif ceilings utilise the same digitally printed surface of wood or metal-look available in individually customised patterns such as corporate logos, corporate colours or even custom images.
System Solutions
- Exposed T-bar lay in system.
- Fully concealed T-bar system.
- Top-hat modular semi-concealed system.
Fire Resistance
- Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”
Superior noise reduction of NRC 0.70 - 0.90
- Excellent sound attenuation of 28dB - 40dB
- Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty
100% bio-degradable
- Contributes to Green Star Points
- 100% recyclable
- Bio-soluble mineral wool
- Made in Germany
Varioline is ideal where the elegance of a metal ceiling or the warm look of a wood ceiling is required in combination with the need to achieve functional aspects provided by mineral fibre such as acoustics, fire protection and humidity resistance.