THERMATEX VARIOLINE Ceiling design in a new light

THERMATEX Varioline is a new range of metal-look, wood-look or patterned ceiling panels.

Varioline is available in the following systems



THERMATEX Varioline Metal

The ‘metal-look’ appearance is achieved by digitally printing metal perforation patterns onto the acoustic fleece membrane of the ceiling tile with high contrast black ink. This essentially maintains the acoustic performance of the tile whilst providing the appearance of metal.



THERMATEX Varioline Wood

The warm and intimate feel of timber is replicated by the use of a digitally printed surface with the desired wood pattern. The result is a timber-look ceiling with the acoustic, fire and humidity performance of mineral fibre.



THERMATEX Varioline Motif

Motif ceilings utilise the same digitally printed surface of wood or metal-look available in individually customised patterns such as corporate logos, corporate colours or even custom images.

System Solutions

Exposed T-bar lay in system.

Fully concealed T-bar system.

Top-hat modular semi-concealed system.

Fire Resistance

Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”

Superior noise reduction of NRC 0.70 - 0.90

Excellent sound attenuation of 28dB - 40dB

Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty

100% bio-degradable

Contributes to Green Star Points

100% recyclable

Bio-soluble mineral wool

Made in Germany

Varioline is ideal where the elegance of a metal ceiling or the warm look of a wood ceiling is required in combination with the need to achieve functional aspects provided by mineral fibre such as acoustics, fire protection and humidity resistance.