THERMATEX SONIC Simply get more out of the ceiling
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2015
Overview
THERMATEX Sonic systems are available in the following configurations:
THERMATEX Sonic element
Element is a frameless acoustic ceiling raft with concealed high quality wire hangers. Units are comprised of a mineral core with premium grade acoustic fleece providing high sound absorption along with a smooth surface appearance. THERMATEX® Sonic element rafts are an ideal solution for spaces that require enhanced aesthetic treatment along with superior acoustic performance including, foyers, reception areas, restaurants and office environments.
THERMATEX Sonic modern
Modern is a ceiling raft with exposed aluminum frame and a mineral core. Rafts are delivered in one piece, are installation-ready and can be easily fixed using the provided hangers. The fleece-covered surface of THERMATEX Sonic modern is available in any colour or pattern.
THERMATEX Sonic sky
Sky is a modular ceiling raft allowing the flexibility to create a wide variety of colours and shapes. Rafts consist of a self-supporting frame combined with standard acoustic ceiling tiles. THERMATEX Sonic sky features an engineered profile connector system which ensures quick and easy installation, whilst stainless steel wire supports provide an elegant and weightless appearance.
Fire Resistance
- Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”
Superior targeted sound absorption
- High light reflectance of up to 88%
- Humidity resistance up to RH95%
- Demountability
- Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty
100% recyclable
- Contributes to Green Star Points
- 100% bio-degradable
- Bio-soluble mineral wool
- Made in Germany
THERMATEX Sonic offers targeted sound absorption in order to optimise the acoustic performance of a room space.