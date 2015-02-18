THERMATEX SONIC Simply get more out of the ceiling

THERMATEX Sonic systems are available in the following configurations:

THERMATEX Sonic element

Element is a frameless acoustic ceiling raft with concealed high quality wire hangers. Units are comprised of a mineral core with premium grade acoustic fleece providing high sound absorption along with a smooth surface appearance. THERMATEX® Sonic element rafts are an ideal solution for spaces that require enhanced aesthetic treatment along with superior acoustic performance including, foyers, reception areas, restaurants and office environments.



THERMATEX Sonic modern

Modern is a ceiling raft with exposed aluminum frame and a mineral core. Rafts are delivered in one piece, are installation-ready and can be easily fixed using the provided hangers. The fleece-covered surface of THERMATEX Sonic modern is available in any colour or pattern.

THERMATEX Sonic sky

Sky is a modular ceiling raft allowing the flexibility to create a wide variety of colours and shapes. Rafts consist of a self-supporting frame combined with standard acoustic ceiling tiles. THERMATEX Sonic sky features an engineered profile connector system which ensures quick and easy installation, whilst stainless steel wire supports provide an elegant and weightless appearance.

Fire Resistance

Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”

Superior targeted sound absorption

High light reflectance of up to 88%

Humidity resistance up to RH95%

Demountability

Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty

100% recyclable

Contributes to Green Star Points

100% bio-degradable

Bio-soluble mineral wool

Made in Germany

THERMATEX Sonic offers targeted sound absorption in order to optimise the acoustic performance of a room space.