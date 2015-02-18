Logo
THERMATEX SONIC Simply get more out of the ceiling
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2015

Overview
Description

THERMATEX Sonic systems are available in the following configurations:

THERMATEX Sonic element

Element is a frameless acoustic ceiling raft with concealed high quality wire hangers. Units are comprised of a mineral core with premium grade acoustic fleece providing high sound absorption along with a smooth surface appearance. THERMATEX® Sonic element rafts are an ideal solution for spaces that require enhanced aesthetic treatment along with superior acoustic performance including, foyers, reception areas, restaurants and office environments.

THERMATEX Sonic modern

Modern is a ceiling raft with exposed aluminum frame and a mineral core. Rafts are delivered in one piece, are installation-ready and can be easily fixed using the provided hangers. The fleece-covered surface of THERMATEX Sonic modern is available in any colour or pattern.

THERMATEX Sonic sky

Sky is a modular ceiling raft allowing the flexibility to create a wide variety of colours and shapes. Rafts consist of a self-supporting frame combined with standard acoustic ceiling tiles. THERMATEX Sonic sky features an engineered profile connector system which ensures quick and easy installation, whilst stainless steel wire supports provide an elegant and weightless appearance.

Fire Resistance

  • Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”

Superior targeted sound absorption

  • High light reflectance of up to 88%
  • Humidity resistance up to RH95%
  • Demountability
  • Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty

100% recyclable

  • Contributes to Green Star Points
  • 100% bio-degradable
  • Bio-soluble mineral wool
  • Made in Germany

THERMATEX Sonic offers targeted sound absorption in order to optimise the acoustic performance of a room space.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product Selector Brochure

4.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sonic Brochure

1.94 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

75 long street

