THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2015
no data
Overview
THERMATEX Medical Range fulfills stringent hygiene requirements of the healthcare sector alongside demands for fire protection, acoustic requirements and cleanability. The Medical Range features matching acoustic fleece surfaces across the entire range of ceiling panels allowing a uniform aesthetic throughout the building. Sealed edges make the tiles particularly suited to Cleanroom environments.
In patient areas, comfortable room acoustics increase the feeling of well-being and aid the healing process.
System Solutions
- Exposed T-bar lay in system
- Fully concealed T-bar system
- Shadow line semi-concealed T-bar system
- Top-hat modular semi concealed system
Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”.
Hygena treatment for resistance to fungi and bacteria
- Paint sealed edges
- Washable and scrubbable
- Suitable for PC1 and PC2 laboratories
- Superior noise reduction of NRC 0.70 - 0.90
- Excellent sound attenuation of 28dB - 41dB
- High light reflectance of up to 88%
- Humidity resistance up to RH100%
- Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty
Contributes to Green Star Points
- 100% recyclable
- 100% bio-degradable
- Bio-soluble mineral wool
- Made in Germany
Applications
- Intensive care
- Laboratories
- Consultation rooms
- Patient rooms
- Toilets/showers
- Kitchen areas
- Offices/Administration
- Foyers
- Corridors
A sound-optimised work space is important for those working in hospitals, care homes or laboratories, as too much noise disturbs concentration and can even lead to clinical signs of illness.