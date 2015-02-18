THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments

THERMATEX Medical Range fulfills stringent hygiene requirements of the healthcare sector alongside demands for fire protection, acoustic requirements and cleanability. The Medical Range features matching acoustic fleece surfaces across the entire range of ceiling panels allowing a uniform aesthetic throughout the building. Sealed edges make the tiles particularly suited to Cleanroom environments.

In patient areas, comfortable room acoustics increase the feeling of well-being and aid the healing process.

System Solutions

Exposed T-bar lay in system

Fully concealed T-bar system

Shadow line semi-concealed T-bar system

Top-hat modular semi concealed system

Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”.

Hygena treatment for resistance to fungi and bacteria

Paint sealed edges

Washable and scrubbable

Suitable for PC1 and PC2 laboratories

Superior noise reduction of NRC 0.70 - 0.90

Excellent sound attenuation of 28dB - 41dB

High light reflectance of up to 88%

Humidity resistance up to RH100%

Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty

Contributes to Green Star Points

100% recyclable

100% bio-degradable

Bio-soluble mineral wool

Made in Germany

Applications

Intensive care

Laboratories

Consultation rooms

Patient rooms

Toilets/showers

Kitchen areas

Offices/Administration

Foyers

Corridors

A sound-optimised work space is important for those working in hospitals, care homes or laboratories, as too much noise disturbs concentration and can even lead to clinical signs of illness.