Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
AMF Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments
THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments

THERMATEX MEDICAL The ceiling system for healthy environments

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2015

no data

Overview
Description

THERMATEX Medical Range fulfills stringent hygiene requirements of the healthcare sector alongside demands for fire protection, acoustic requirements and cleanability. The Medical Range features matching acoustic fleece surfaces across the entire range of ceiling panels allowing a uniform aesthetic throughout the building. Sealed edges make the tiles particularly suited to Cleanroom environments.

In patient areas, comfortable room acoustics increase the feeling of well-being and aid the healing process.

System Solutions

  • Exposed T-bar lay in system
  • Fully concealed T-bar system
  • Shadow line semi-concealed T-bar system
  • Top-hat modular semi concealed system

Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”.

Hygena treatment for resistance to fungi and bacteria

  • Paint sealed edges
  • Washable and scrubbable
  • Suitable for PC1 and PC2 laboratories
  • Superior noise reduction of NRC 0.70 - 0.90
  • Excellent sound attenuation of 28dB - 41dB
  • High light reflectance of up to 88%
  • Humidity resistance up to RH100%
  • Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty

Contributes to Green Star Points

  • 100% recyclable
  • 100% bio-degradable
  • Bio-soluble mineral wool
  • Made in Germany

Applications

  • Intensive care
  • Laboratories
  • Consultation rooms
  • Patient rooms
  • Toilets/showers
  • Kitchen areas
  • Offices/Administration
  • Foyers
  • Corridors

A sound-optimised work space is important for those working in hospitals, care homes or laboratories, as too much noise disturbs concentration and can even lead to clinical signs of illness.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Medical range Brochure

4.80 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Product Selector Brochure

4.02 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

75 long street

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap