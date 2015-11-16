The Swiftdeck™ Decking System is available through Auswest Timbers eradicates the need for traditional mechanical fasteners associated with the installation of timbers as well as the time and cost that they take up.

The system uses cliprails, which are specially-shaped deck boards, that when used with a high-strength adhesive will securely fix the deck in 50% less time than traditional fixing systems.

Benefits and features of the Swiftdeck™:

Fast installation

No drilling, nailing or fixing

Provided either primed or finished

Economical installation

Can handle minor movements caused by changes in humidity

Durable and strong

An Australian product from Australian hardwood

All timber used meets the requirements of BAL 12.5 and 19 per AS3959 applications.

The decking boards are available in two basic colourways, red and blonde can are most commonly requested primed and oiled. Pre-priming allows for the natural look to be enhanced as well as increasing the durability and stability of the timber.

Swiftdeck ™ has no visible fixings, is strong and flexible, allows you to fix an entire length with one click and is 50% faster than conventional decking.