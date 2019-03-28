Sustainable and energy efficient KONE elevators
KONE eco efficient elevators offer superior performance
Overview
KONE provides safe, environmentally efficient and responsible high performance services, modernisations and solutions.
In 1996 KONE changed the face of the building world by the introduction of the world’s first lift without a machine room, the KONE MonoSpace®. This was made possible by the invention of the KONE EcoDisc® lift drive motor.
KONE EcoDisc® motor has revolutionised elevators through its sustainable and energy efficient design.
Low power consumption
- High energy efficiency
- Accurate floor leveling, +/- 5mm
- Smooth Ride Quality with the MonoSpace® environmentally friendly lifts
- KONE 3000 / 3000S MonoSpace® can be customised for low to mid-rise buildings
- KONE Transys is an award winning machine room less elevator ideal for commercial, retail or hotel projects, hospitals, bulky goods applications
- KONE Home Lifts is an economical yet powerful lift system for private, domestic residences
Today, KONE is the world leader in machine room less elevator technology. From your house to the world's tallest buildings, KONE has a solution which meets your needs.
They strive for continuous improvement in all of their business activities by following or exceeding applicable rules and regulations, and working with their suppliers and customers to prevent or reduce business operation related emissions and waste.