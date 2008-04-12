Sustainable, Environmentally Friendly Natural Rubber Flooring from Dalsouple Australasia
Rubber Flooring available in variety of colours and finishes is durable, strong and friendly to the environment for use inside and out.
Overview
Description
With 20 years experience in the rubber flooring industry, iRubber is considered as one of the leading providers of high quality rubber flooring. The range includes:
With Sustainability high on the agenda in Australia, iRubber have the market edge with having highly sustainable rubber flooring qualities.
Due to the many flexible characteristics of rubber, iRubber's DalNaturel flooring is suitable for any environment:
Rubber Flooring is fast becoming a popular choice for domestic and commercial areas because of it's allergy-free qualities, environmental benefits and bright array of colours and textures.
- Endura rubber flooring
- Roppe rubber flooring
- Rop-Cord recycled rubber entrance matting
- Staticworx ESD anti-static flooring
- Flexco rubber flooring
- Tuflex recycled truck tyre rubber tiles
- Burke rubber wall base (skirting)
- Endura rubber stair treads
- Made with 90% natural rubber
- One of the lowers VOC's on the market
- Water, fire and slip resistant
- Scuffing issues have been resolved by using Beckathane from Bostik
- 10 year guarantee from Bostik
- No minimum order, individual samples free of charge, pdf brochures on request
- Door to door transport from France to anywhere in the world. 24 hour service
- 80 standard colours available
- 25 DalTex textured finishes
- Hospitals
- Airports
- Schools and Universities
- Nightclubs
- Sports centres
- Leisure Complexes
- Family Entertainment Centres
- Retail Outlets
- Offices
- Museums
- Libraries
- Ferries and Cruisers
- Hotels
- Swimming Pools
- Playgrounds
