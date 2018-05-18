Dyson CU-Beam Lighting: Suspended lighting with Heat pipe technology to cool LEDs
Last Updated on 18 May 2018
Dyson CU-Beam™ lights use heat pipe technology to cool the LEDs to give them a lifespan of up to 180,000 hours.
Overview
Description
Dyson CU-Beam™ lights use heat pipe technology to cool the LEDs to give them a lifespan of up to 180,000 hours.
Features & Benefits:
- Energy-efficient and long-lasting: Heat Pipe technology addresses the problem of LEDs burning out, or change in colour due to overheating. Six vacuum-sealed tubes span the wings of the CU-Beam™ suspended light. Each tube contains a drop of water that works to dissipate heat.
- Lightweight for reduced strain on ceiling: The CU-Beam™ up-light and down-light models weigh just 2.9kg, while the combination model weighs only 3.2kg
- Choice of colour temperature: CU-Beam™ lights are available in two colour temperatures. Choose either 3000K for a warm ambience or 4000K for brighter, cool white lighting.
- Adjustable width for beams of light: A custom-engineered lens and adjustable shutters provide precise task lighting. Light is directed where it’s needed, preventing wasted light and helping to reduce eye strain.
- Controlled Pyramid of Light: When mounted 1.3m above the task area CU-Beam™ down-lights projects 643lx evently over an area of 3.2m x 1.6m
- Steady, consistent light output: Unlike with conventional, fluorescent lighting the Dyson CU-Beam™ unit emits a clear light that does not flicker and does not distract attention. Also, its light output will not reduce over time.
- Quiet, no humming noises: These lights work silently, without the distracting humming noises that other ceiling lights can produce.
- Optional up-lighting, down-lighting or combination: An up-light casts a pool of light onto the ceiling whereas the down-light can be used for focused work areas. Alternatively, the combination light can be adjusted for a variety of uses throughout the day.
- 5 year guarantee: Each CU-Beam™ light comes with a guarantee that covers parts for five years.
- Available in 3 colours: Black, Silver or White.