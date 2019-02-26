Exclusive to Ci in Australia, this product from Europe will make better use of hitherto underutilised display space. Developed by LEDGO a Dutch company who specialise in developing new uses for LED, these LED tiles can turn an ordinary section of suspended ceiling into something extraordinary.

LEDGO has a history of innovative development across a number of LED categories in Europe; Broadcast TV

(Eurovision Song Contest), Retail (World Duty Free), Medical Rehabilitation (LED Walkways) Events (Victoria’s Secret catwalks) and have repeatedly shown they have the technical know how to successfully combine display with context. Their LED ceiling tiles are a brilliant idea well executed.

These tiles will doubtless draw a lot of interest from a variety of industry sectors. There are viable applications for them in the corporate world as well as for airports, universities and civic spaces.

The beauty of this product is that it can be easily implemented within an existing environment. Not only is the install cost kept to a minimum – there is minimum disruption to an operating business. It is incredibly easy to install either as a retrofit as a new fit-out.