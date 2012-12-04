Surface Mounted Door Closers by Lockwood Australia

Logo
Supplier Image
Lockwood Australia
Lockwood Surface Mounted Door Closers
Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012

Lockwood Surface Mounted Door Closers are multifunctional and offer versatility

Overview
Description

The range of Lockwood Surface Mounted Door Closers are are suitable for a wide range of applications. All models (except hold open) are tested and approved on Fire Doors in accordance with Australian standard AS1905:1:1997 Fire resistant door sets.

Manually Operated Door Closers
When specifying manually operated door closers the following should be considered:

  • Door size/width
  • Door weight
  • Type of installation
  • Environmental conditions
  • Location of door
  • Operation frequency of door
  • People using the door
Lockwood Surface Mounted Door Closers are easy to install
Each Surface Mounted Door Closer is simple to fit and install. They also feature:
  • Multifunctional and offers the specifier, stockist or installer versatility and low inventory levels
  • Lockwood offer a range of Surface Mounted Door closers suitable for all applications and door weights up to 160kg
Power Selection Chart is available to help architects, engineers and specifiers in selecting the correct door closer.

Contact
Display AddressOakleigh, NSW

Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

1300 562 587
