Surface Mounted Door Closers by Lockwood Australia

The range of Lockwood Surface Mounted Door Closers are are suitable for a wide range of applications. All models (except hold open) are tested and approved on Fire Doors in accordance with Australian standard AS1905:1:1997 Fire resistant door sets.

Manually Operated Door Closers

When specifying manually operated door closers the following should be considered:



Door size/width

Door weight

Type of installation

Environmental conditions

Location of door

Operation frequency of door

People using the door

Lockwood Surface Mounted Door Closers are easy to install

Multifunctional and offers the specifier, stockist or installer versatility and low inventory levels

Lockwood offer a range of Surface Mounted Door closers suitable for all applications and door weights up to 160kg

Each Surface Mounted Door Closer is simple to fit and install. They also feature:Power Selection Chart is available to help architects, engineers and specifiers in selecting the correct door closer.