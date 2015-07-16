Super-safe surface mounted roof anchors for fall protection
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2015
Prevent workplace falls and accidents, with surface-mounted anchor systems.
Overview
Description
Prevent workplace falls and accidents, with surface-mounted anchor systems.
The KL08 KlipLok® Roof Anchor is manufactured from stainless steel and features patented design for easy retro-fitting
- Available powder coated to an array of Colorbound colours to match roof sheeting for seamless integration
- Rated to 15kN for single person use, and fully compliant with Australian standard AS1891.4
- Suited for use on Lysaght Kliplok® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a minimum base metal thickness (BMT) or 0.48mm
SD09™ SpanDek® anchor requires no additional flashing kit and can be installed in as little as three minutes
- Manufactured from premium stainless steel materials
- Available in an array of colour bond colours to better match existing roof sheeting
- Perfect for single person use and compliant with Australian standard AS1891.4
Cost-effective and reliable, roof anchor systems are easy-to-install and designed to perform.
Distributed by building and construction experts, Secure Anchor Systems.