Super-safe surface mounted roof anchors for fall protection

Prevent workplace falls and accidents, with surface-mounted anchor systems.

The KL08 KlipLok® Roof Anchor is manufactured from stainless steel and features patented design for easy retro-fitting

Available powder coated to an array of Colorbound colours to match roof sheeting for seamless integration

Rated to 15kN for single person use, and fully compliant with Australian standard AS1891.4

Suited for use on Lysaght Kliplok® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a minimum base metal thickness (BMT) or 0.48mm

SD09™ SpanDek® anchor requires no additional flashing kit and can be installed in as little as three minutes

Manufactured from premium stainless steel materials

Available in an array of colour bond colours to better match existing roof sheeting

Perfect for single person use and compliant with Australian standard AS1891.4

Cost-effective and reliable, roof anchor systems are easy-to-install and designed to perform.

Distributed by building and construction experts, Secure Anchor Systems.