Super-safe surface mounted roof anchors for fall protection

Super-safe surface mounted roof anchors for fall protection

Last Updated on 16 Jul 2015

Prevent workplace falls and accidents, with surface-mounted anchor systems.

Description

Prevent workplace falls and accidents, with surface-mounted anchor systems.

The KL08 KlipLok® Roof Anchor is manufactured from stainless steel and features patented design for easy retro-fitting

  • Available powder coated to an array of Colorbound colours to match roof sheeting for seamless integration
  • Rated to 15kN for single person use, and fully compliant with Australian standard AS1891.4
  • Suited for use on Lysaght Kliplok® trapezoidal ribbed roof sheeting with a minimum base metal thickness (BMT) or 0.48mm

SD09 SpanDek® anchor requires no additional flashing kit and can be installed in as little as three minutes

  • Manufactured from premium stainless steel materials
  • Available in an array of colour bond colours to better match existing roof sheeting
  • Perfect for single person use and compliant with Australian standard AS1891.4

Cost-effective and reliable, roof anchor systems are easy-to-install and designed to perform.

Distributed by building and construction experts, Secure Anchor Systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
KL08 Surface Mounted Roofing Anchor Information Sheet

934.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SD09 Surface Mounted Roofing Anchor Information Sheet

223.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26, 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
