Sunny Tripower for large-scale commercial and solar power plants

K2Solar offer the Sunny Tripower as the ideal energy inverter for large-scale commercial and industrial plants. Delivering high yields with an efficiency of 98.4%, the Sunny Tripower also offers flexibility of design and compatibility.

Featuring the following:

DC surge arrester

DC input voltage of up to 1,000 V

Multistring capability for optimum system design

Cutting-edge grid management functions with Integrated Plant Control

Reactive power available 24/7

With grid management functions that allow for the inverter to regulate reactive power at the point of common coupling, separate controls are no longer needed which in turn lowers system costs.